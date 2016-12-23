Up-to-the-minute insights
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) bathed in Christmas color and light, December 13, 2016 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to approach the 20,000 mark. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) bathed in Christmas color and light, December 13, 2016 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to approach the 20,000 mark. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Before the Bell: Futures sink as holiday in focus
Tanya Agrawal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Published
Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 8:45AM EST
Last updated
Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 9:07AM EST
The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments.
U.S. and Canadian stock index futures were little changed in thin trading on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Canada's gross domestic product growth likely stalled in October, data is expected to show. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
