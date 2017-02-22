The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have paused overnight and into this morning. U.S. index futures and the Nikkei are down slightly, while the FTSE and Dax are up slightly.

