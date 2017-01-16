A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Trade sanctions are the one policy initiative where the president-elect has been consistent.

The details are still vague, but the proposals being floated involve border taxes on goods entering the United States, combined with a subsidy for U.S. exporters. This is, of course, terrible news for a Canadian economy where a weaker currency is expected to generate export growth.

