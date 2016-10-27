Financial-analytics firm S3 Partners LLC follows trends in short sales of stocks and sends out alerts whenever significant changes are spotted. For many investors, this can be useful information: A jump in short sales can be a signal to avoid or sell a stock; a large decline can be a signal to buy.
(In a short sale, the investor sells borrowed securities in anticipation of a price drop and must return an equal number of shares at some time in the future; the short seller makes money if the stock goes down in price.)
Notable changes in short interest (as of Oct. 17)
|Company
|Increase/Decrease
|Shorts Outstanding
|Top 5 One Month Increase in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
|ENBRIDGE INC
|$3,072,517,684
|$7,741,699,309
|BCE INC
|$1,432,097,316
|$3,846,455,499
|SUNCOR ENERGY
|$633,662,520
|$1,563,879,601
|ISHARES S&P/TSX 60 INDEX ETF
|$445,728,346
|$1,937,490,200
|SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY
|$404,607,222
|$1,032,967,554
|Top 5 One Week Increase in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
|ENBRIDGE INC
|$199,792,328
|$7,741,699,309
|SUN LIFE FINANCIAL
|$169,564,107
|$1,339,317,057
|THOMSON REUTERS
|$168,084,039
|$2,435,295,180
|VERMILLION ENERGY
|$152,846,319
|$390,898,985
|POTASH CORP OF SASKATCHEWAN
|$135,504,536
|$1,812,103,711
|Top 5 One Month Decrease in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
|TRANSCANADA CORP
|$795,783,144
|$453,043,236
|BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
|$707,607,804
|$3,020,409,446
|POWER CORP OF CANADA
|$493,017,080
|$88,351,120
|AGRIUM INC
|$426,054,545
|$265,101,388
|CIBC
|$358,078,429
|$3,466,710,560
|Top 5 One Week Decrease in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
|TORONTO DOMINION BANK
|$3,729,858,669
|$5,880,183,646
|BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
|$525,271,927
|$3,020,409,446
|LULULEMON ATHLETICA
|$215,332,823
|$942,450,767
|ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
|$183,616,529
|$4,914,974,442
|FORTIS INC
|$128,364,619
|$481,846,596
Source: S3 Partners
Note: Based on the dollar value of shares lent out by brokers and other financial firms. Short positions for interlisted stocks include the C$ value of short positions on U.S. exchanges.
- Enbridge Inc$44.15+0.54(+1.24%)
- Enbridge Inc$59.07+0.75(+1.29%)
- Spectra Energy Corp$42.71+0.51(+1.21%)
- Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc$22.03-0.42(-1.87%)
- Agrium Inc$124.72-0.11(-0.09%)
- Agrium Inc$93.32-0.05(-0.05%)
- Updated October 27 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.