Financial-analytics firm S3 Partners LLC follows trends in short sales of stocks and sends out alerts whenever significant changes are spotted. For many investors, this can be useful information: A jump in short sales can be a signal to avoid or sell a stock; a large decline can be a signal to buy.

(In a short sale, the investor sells borrowed securities in anticipation of a price drop and must return an equal number of shares at some time in the future; the short seller makes money if the stock goes down in price.)