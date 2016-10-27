Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

LARRY MacDONALD

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Financial-analytics firm S3 Partners LLC follows trends in short sales of stocks and sends out alerts whenever significant changes are spotted. For many investors, this can be useful information: A jump in short sales can be a signal to avoid or sell a stock; a large decline can be a signal to buy.

(In a short sale, the investor sells borrowed securities in anticipation of a price drop and must return an equal number of shares at some time in the future; the short seller makes money if the stock goes down in price.)

Notable changes in short interest (as of Oct. 17)

CompanyIncrease/DecreaseShorts Outstanding
Top 5 One Month Increase in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
ENBRIDGE INC$3,072,517,684$7,741,699,309
BCE INC$1,432,097,316$3,846,455,499
SUNCOR ENERGY$633,662,520$1,563,879,601
ISHARES S&P/TSX 60 INDEX ETF$445,728,346$1,937,490,200
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY$404,607,222$1,032,967,554
Top 5 One Week Increase in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
ENBRIDGE INC$199,792,328$7,741,699,309
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL$169,564,107$1,339,317,057
THOMSON REUTERS$168,084,039$2,435,295,180
VERMILLION ENERGY$152,846,319$390,898,985
POTASH CORP OF SASKATCHEWAN$135,504,536$1,812,103,711
Top 5 One Month Decrease in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
TRANSCANADA CORP$795,783,144$453,043,236
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA$707,607,804$3,020,409,446
POWER CORP OF CANADA$493,017,080$88,351,120
AGRIUM INC$426,054,545$265,101,388
CIBC$358,078,429$3,466,710,560
Top 5 One Week Decrease in Cdn Shorts By Mkt Value
TORONTO DOMINION BANK$3,729,858,669$5,880,183,646
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA$525,271,927$3,020,409,446
LULULEMON ATHLETICA$215,332,823$942,450,767
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA$183,616,529$4,914,974,442
FORTIS INC$128,364,619$481,846,596

Source: S3 Partners

Note: Based on the dollar value of shares lent out by brokers and other financial firms. Short positions for interlisted stocks include the C$ value of short positions on U.S. exchanges. 

