Despite a momentum shift in favour of Canadian lifecos, Canaccord Genuity analyst Gabriel Dechaine is “sticking with the banks” in 2017.

“The Big-6 Canadian banks rose by an average of [approximately] 25 per cent in 2016, exceeding the average 15-per-cent of the Big-4 Canadian lifecos,” said Mr. Dechaine in a research note. “However, the lifecos had a stronger fourth quarter, outperforming the banks by 400 basis points. With performance momentum shifting in favour of the lifecos, it is tempting to switch our relative bias. However, we are reluctant to do so since: (1) we believe the timing of how rates will impact earnings will be more gradual than the market expects; (2) not all macro factors have been positive over the past three months; and (3) though higher rates will help build excess capital, near-term/accretive deployment is low probability, in our view.”

