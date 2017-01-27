Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, RCI-N) had a “solid” for fourth quarter, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige.
In reaction to the release of its financial results on Thursday, Mr. Galappatthige raised his rating for the stock to “buy” from “hold.”
“The Q4 result was strong, essentially checking all the boxes we were tracking as key indicators,” he said. “Coming into the quarter, we were fairly confident of strong wireless postpaid net adds and internet adds, we were cautiously confident on wireless EBITDA growth and we were less certain of more bullish (versus 2016) guidance for 2017. Fair to say that RCI delivered on all these factors. While the headline financials suggest an in-line quarter, this was primarily due to a sharp miss in Media (EBITDA down 13 per cent), which tends to be rather volatile quarter to quarter. Importantly, both wireless and cable financials were solid and subscriber.”
In justifying his rating change, Mr. Galappatthige pointed to a trio of factors:
