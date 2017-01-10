The shopping experience at a good pharmacy combines health, beauty and convenience, and it is hard to beat. But, without the promise of consolidation, investors are bored.
Just look at Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., which has killed any hope of a suitor looking its way but has failed to kindle any excitement over its plans for generating its own organic growth.Report Typo/Error
