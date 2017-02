We last featured Canfor on May 14, 2016.

At the time, director Jim Pattison was buying as shares traded below $15. The stock has since rallied more than 20 per cent, outpacing the INK Canadian Insider Index (up 15 per cent).

Mr. Pattison continues to add to his position, spending $35-million to buy shares on Feb. 13.

