A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday October 24

Japan trade balance, manufacturing PMI and leading index

Euro Area PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for August. The estimate is unchanged from July

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for October

(3:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Carolyn Wilkins appear in Ottawa before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

Earnings include: Capital Power Corp.; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; PACCAR Inc.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; T-Mobile US Inc.; VF Corp.; Visa Inc.; West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.

Tuesday October 25

Germany Ifo Business Climate

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August. Consensus is up 0.2 per cent from July and 5.1 per cent year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from July and 6.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October. Consensus is 101.3, down from 104.1 in September.

Earnings include: 3M Co.; Akamai Technologies Inc.; Ameriprise Financial Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Inc.; Baker Hughes Inc.; Ballard Power Systems Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; C R Bard Inc.; C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.; Canadian National Railway Co.; Capital One Financial Corp.; Capstone Mining Corp.; Carlisle Companies Inc.; Caterpillar Inc.; Centene Corp.; Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.; Chubb Ltd.; Corning Inc.; DH Corp.; Discover Financial Services; Edwards Lifesciences Corp.; Eli Lilly and Co.; Equity Residential; Express Scripts Holding Co.; First National Financial Corp.; Freeport-McMoRan Inc.; General Motors Co.; JetBlue Airways Corp.; Juniper Networks Inc.; KeyCorp.; Lockheed Martin Corp.; Merck & Co Inc.; PFB Corp.; Polaris Industries Inc.; PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.; Procter & Gamble Co.; Sherritt International Corp.; Sherwin-Williams Co.; Sprint Corp.; Under Armour Inc.; Valero Energy Corp.; Western Energy Services Corp.; Whirlpool Corp.

Wednesday October 26

Germany consumer confidence



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for September. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent from August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for September. Consensus is $60.5-billion, up from $59.2-billion in August.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Services/Composite PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for September. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 1.0 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report.

Earnings include: A. O. Smith Corp.; Acadian Timber Corp.; Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.; Alacer Gold Corp.; Ally Financial Inc.; Antero Midstream Partners LP; Antero Resources Corp.; Barrick Gold Corp.; Bayer AG; Biogen Inc.; Boeing Co.; Canadian Utilities Ltd.; Canfor Corp.; Canfor Pulp Products Inc.; Coca-Cola Co.; Coeur Mining Inc.; Comcast Corp.; Constellation Software Inc.; DTE Energy Co.; Duke Realty Corp.; Epsilon Energy Ltd.; Equifax Inc.; F5 Networks Inc.; FirstService Corp.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Goldcorp Inc.; Golden Star Resources Ltd.; Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.; Hyundai Motor Co.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Lear Corp.; Mondelez International Inc.; Newmont Mining Corp.; Northrop Grumman Corp.; Novadaq Technologies Inc.; Owens Corning; Raymond James Financial Inc.; Southwest Airlines Co.; State Street Corp.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Tesla Motors Inc.; Texas Instruments Inc.; Uni Select Inc.; Waste Connections Inc.; Waste Management Inc.; WEC Energy Group Inc.; Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.; Wyndham Worldwide Corp.

Thursday October 27

China industrial profits

Euro Area money supply



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 5. Estimate is 255,000, a decline of 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable orders for September. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.1 per cent from August. Excluding transportation, the projection is an increase of 0.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for September. The consensus estimate is an increase of 1.2 per cent from August.

Earnings include: Aetna Inc.; Aflac Inc.; Alcatel Lucent SA; Allegion PLC; Alphabet Inc.; Amazon.com Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Arthur J Gallagher & Co.; Baidu Inc.; Blackstone Group LP; BorgWarner Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.; CA Inc.; alfrac Well Services Ltd; Celgene Corp.; Cenovus Energy Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Co.; ConocoPhillips; Deutsche Bank AG; Domtar Corp.; Dow Chemical Co.; Eastman Chemical Co.; Eldorado Gold Corp.; Expedia Inc.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; First Quantum Minerals Ltd.; First Solar Inc.; FirstEnergy Corp.; Ford Motor Co.; Genworth Financial Inc.; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.; HCA Holdings Inc.; Husky Energy Inc.; International Paper Co.; Intertain Group Ltd.; Invesco Ltd.; Kia Motors Corp.; Kimco Realty Corp.; LinkedIn Corp.; Macerich Co.; Marathon Petroleum Corp.; MEG Energy Corp.; National Oilwell Varco Inc.; Nevsun Resources Ltd.; New Gold Inc.; Nokia Corp.; OceanaGold Corp.; Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.; QLT Inc.; Raytheon Co.; SolarCity Corp.; Stanley Black & Decker Inc.; Stryker Corp.; Twitter Inc.; Vale SA; Volkswagen AG; Xcel Energy Inc.; Yamana Gold Inc.

Friday October 28

China CPI, jobless rate and household spending

Euro Area economic and consumer confidence

Germany CPI



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q3 (A). The consensus estimates are annualized rate increases of 2.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q3 (A). Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from Q2 and 2.3 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment. Consensus is 88.2, down from 91.2 in September.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count



Also: Canada budget balance for August

Earnings include: AbbVie Inc.; Aon PLC;Apollo Global Management LLC; Audi AG; AutoNation Inc.; Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.; CBOE Holdings Inc.; Chevron Corp.; Colliers International Group Inc.; Dundee Energy Ltd.; Exelon Corp.; Exxon Mobil Corp.; Fortive Corp.; Hershey Co.; Imperial Oil Ltd.; Legg Mason Inc.; MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; MasterCard Inc.; Mylan NV; Newell Brands Inc.; Norbord Inc.; Phillips 66; Teranga Gold Corp.; Total SA; TransAlta Renewables Inc.; Ventas Inc.; Weyerhaeuser Co.; Xerox Corp.

