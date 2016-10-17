For investors looking to position their portfolios for 2017, there is one question that dwarfs all others: Will economic growth and higher interest rates take hold as the new market trend, or can they expect secular stagnation and more of the same sluggish, grinding forward for the global economy?

The stakes are high here because the investments that would perform best in each scenario are so wildly different. Resource-related stocks, for instance, would underperform badly in slow growth environment, but generate big returns if the U.S. and global economies accelerated. Perhaps more importantly, the extremely popular income-generating sectors that have done well in recent years would likely see dramatic weakness with an inflationary market backdrop.