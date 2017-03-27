Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Marijuana stocks could rise today amid reports that the federal government has been scrambling to draft legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, hoping to have a bill in place ahead of the symbolic date of April 20.Report Typo/Error
- Total Energy Services Inc$13.16-0.14(-1.05%)
- Le Chateau Inc$0.170.00(0.00%)
- K Bro Linen Inc$40.20-0.96(-2.33%)
- Dominion Diamond Corp$17.58+0.59(+3.47%)
- Yellow Pages Ltd$7.52+0.06(+0.80%)
- Norsat International Inc$13.39+0.59(+4.61%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$1.90-0.09(-4.52%)
- Aphria Inc$6.54+0.34(+5.48%)
- Clairvest Group Inc$33.250.00(0.00%)
- Grande West Transportation Group Inc$3.07+0.19(+6.60%)
