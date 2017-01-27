Food retail and distribution firm and INK Canadian Insider Index member Empire Co. Ltd. announced a major change on Jan. 12 with the hiring of former Canadian Tire chief executive Michael Medline as its new CEO.

Investors cheered the news, sending the stock up 7.7 per cent the next day.

A week later, director William Linton joined the crowd of enthusiasts by spending $199,290 buying shares in the public market.

Report Typo/Error