Scott Barlow

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

There is still much to be learned from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s wisdom, as the inks below attest, but the endless fawning at the annual meeting is still a bit nauseating.

In one of my favourite essays of the past decade - “The Wrong Lessons of Iraq” - a pseudonymous psychiatrist describes the psychological defence mechanism of splitting – believing everything people you like do is good by definition and everything someone you don’t like does shows some kind of underlying evil.

