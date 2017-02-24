A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Royal Bank of Canada, like CIBC before it, reported strong profits and a dividend increase Friday morning,

“Toronto-based RBC is the second straight lender to post a stronger-than-expected profit as well as a dividend increase this earnings season, bucking a sluggish Canadian economy to report strong earnings across its four largest divisions. RBC earned $3-billion in profit, or $1.97 a share, for the quarter that ended January 31. That was up 24 per cent from nearly $2.5-billion, or $1.58 a share, a year earlier."

