A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The best description of Warren Buffett’s investment style - “simple but not easy” - came from the man himself. The 50/30/20 rule for personal finance sounds very similar,

“The 50/30/20 rule that states you should spend roughly 50 per cent of your income on necessities (housing, transportation, healthcare and other bills), 30 per cent of your income on wants (dining out, travel, entertainment, etc.) and 20 per cent of your income on savings or paying off debt … I’m not trying to judge people on how much they spend on their house and car or where they live. Finances aren’t everything in life but if you’re struggling to get ahead financially it makes sense to consider the cost of living where you decide to put down roots.”

Report Typo/Error