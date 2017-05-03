Tech, energy and insurance will be key sectors to watch Thursday as the earnings parade continues to march along.

Watch for heavy trading in shares of Facebook Inc. and Tesla Inc. Facebook reported after the bell Wednesday that revenue climbed 49 per cent to $8.03-billion (U.S.), surpassing the $7.83-billion analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected. Net income rose to $3.06-billion, or $1.04 a share, compared with the 87 cents analysts expected. Shares fell modestly in the post market, however, as investors appeared to fret over where future growth will come from other than its main social network.

