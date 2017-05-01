Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These are the stocks set to see major action Tuesday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The major themes unfolding this earnings season – the recovery in energy profits and the dominance of tech stocks – will be focal points on Tuesday, as some big names divulge first-quarter results. On the macro front, auto-stock investors will also be attuned to vehicle sales, which will shed light on whether the U.S. market has plateaued.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Leaving money to a secret beneficiary (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories