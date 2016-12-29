Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Do Kim raised his target price for stock Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS-Q) based on the expectation of a fast ramp for its Spinraza drug.

On Dec. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of the drug for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients. Spinraza was developed by Ionis and licensed to Biogen Inc. (BIIB-Q), who is responsible for its future development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

