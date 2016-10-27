Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It is a quiet day on the economic front in Canada with no major releases. In the U.S., key economic reports released today are durable goods, jobless claims, and pending home sales.

In terms of earnings releases, there are 12 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index that are reporting third-quarter financial results today among the earnings parade are Teck Resources, Potash, Husky Energy, MEG Energy, Cenovus Energy, First Quantum Minerals, Eldorado Gold, and Yamana Gold.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate. After the company reports its fiscal 2016 year-end results next month, the stock’s valuation will roll forward to fiscal 2018.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap technology stock is covered by eight firms. These six firms in alphabetical order are as follows: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Cantor Fitzgerald, Cormark Securities, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Paradigm Capital, and PI Financial Corp. There are unanimous ‘buy’ recommendations.

Target prices range from a low of $2.50 to a high of $3.35, implying upside potential ranging from 13 per cent to 51 per cent. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: three at $2.50, $2.75, two at $3, $3.25, and $3.35. The average one-year target price is $2.89, implying there is 30 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

The consensus revenue forecast is $77-million in fiscal 2016, rising 49 per cent to $115-million in fiscal 2017. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $10-million in fiscal 2016, climbing to $16-million in fiscal 2017. The Street anticipates the company will report EPS of 10 cents in fiscal 2016, increasing to12 cents in fiscal 2017.

These forecasts have been relatively stable over the course of this year, with minor positive revisions to fiscal 2017. As of January 1, 2016, the consensus revenue estimate was $80-million for fiscal 2016 and $109-million for fiscal 2017, the Street forecast EBITDA of $9-million in fiscal 2016 and $14-million in fiscal 2017, and the consensus EPS estimate was 8 cents for fiscal 2016 and 11 cents for fiscal 2017.

Chart watch

Over the years, the share price has a pattern of rallying, followed by a consolidation period, before resuming its uptrend. Right now, the share price appear to be consolidating in the low $2 range. Year to date, the stock price is relatively unchanged, down 1 per cent.

In the near-term, the share price could drift back down to the $2 level, close to where its 200-day moving average lies (at $2.02).

There is significant overhead resistance at its August 2016 closing high of $2.42, and after that at $2.50.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 26 close
ACR.UN-TAgellan Commercial REIT $10.88
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.08
CLS-TCelestica Inc $15.82
EXF-TEXFO Inc $5.75
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $12.21
FTS-TFortis Inc $43.89
GH-TGamehost Inc $10.78
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $33.82
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $51.29
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $20.33
OCX-TOnex Corp $86.00
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $28.87
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $31.83
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.89
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $44.75
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $39.38
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $60.63
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp $27.00
Negative Breakouts
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $17.13
AIM-TAimia Inc $7.66
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $5.83
AYA-TAmaya Inc $17.90
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.19
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $24.15
CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc $10.85
DH-TDH Corp $16.25
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $7.07
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $19.19
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $12.11
FSV-TFirstService Corp $56.65
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $4.46
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $5.35
III-TImperial Metals Corp $5.56
IFC-TIntact Financial Corp $90.88
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $8.82
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $39.00
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp $0.78
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $15.39
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $34.11
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.34
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.10
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.26
SCC-TSears Canada Inc $2.77
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $16.36
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $30.09
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $22.15
Source: Bloomberg
