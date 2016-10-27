A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

In the spirit of the Halloween season, Bloomberg has compiled "the charts that scare Wall Street," a collection of charts that concern prominent strategists and economists most. There are a ton of fascinating observations to choose from – Torsten Slok’s concern about financial stability, S&P 500 earnings declines as a harbinger of recession and Brean Capital’s prediction of a sharp jump in bond yields, just to name three – but TD’s Brian DePratto’s Canadian real estate chart is the most relevant for the domestic audience,

