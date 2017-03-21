Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Pengrowth Energy Corp.’s (PGF-T, PGH-N) $180-million sale of a portion of its Swan Hill Assets in Alberta is not a “home run,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Shailender Randhawa.

However, he believes the deal with an undisclosed private company, announced Monday, buys time for the Calgary-based company as it works to repay 2017 debt maturities. Accordingly, he upgraded the Calgary-based company to “sector perform” from “underperform.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular