Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Pengrowth Energy Corp.’s (PGF-T, PGH-N) $180-million sale of a portion of its Swan Hill Assets in Alberta is not a “home run,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Shailender Randhawa.
However, he believes the deal with an undisclosed private company, announced Monday, buys time for the Calgary-based company as it works to repay 2017 debt maturities. Accordingly, he upgraded the Calgary-based company to “sector perform” from “underperform.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.10-0.06(-0.97%)
- Procter & Gamble Co$91.50+0.28(+0.31%)
- PepsiCo Inc$112.17+1.02(+0.92%)
- TAG Oil Ltd$0.62+0.02(+3.33%)
- General Mills Inc$60.06-0.20(-0.33%)
- Kellogg Co$73.81-1.17(-1.56%)
- Coca-Cola Co$42.51+0.33(+0.77%)
- BMTC Group Inc$12.80-0.02(-0.16%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$32.95+0.84(+2.62%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$23.66+0.69(+3.00%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$17.77+0.57(+3.31%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.45+0.01(+0.69%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.10+0.03(+2.50%)
- Cervus Equipment Corp$12.23-0.47(-3.70%)
- Updated March 21 12:22 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.