Pengrowth Energy Corp.’s (PGF-T, PGH-N) $180-million sale of a portion of its Swan Hill Assets in Alberta is not a “home run,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Shailender Randhawa.

However, he believes the deal with an undisclosed private company, announced Monday, buys time for the Calgary-based company as it works to repay 2017 debt maturities. Accordingly, he upgraded the Calgary-based company to “sector perform” from “underperform.”

