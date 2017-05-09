Wall Street’s favourite fear gauge has tumbled to some of its lowest levels in almost a quarter-century, raising concerns that investors have become too complacent about the risks surrounding today’s frothy stock prices.

The pervasive lack of worry may signal that the market is underestimating the potential for economic mishaps. With Donald Trump in the White House and Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, as well as a still dysfunctional euro zone and a slowing China, the potential for accidents is high.

Report Typo/Error