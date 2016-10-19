Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing the potential for its Rosebel gold mine in northeastern Suriname, Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak upgraded his rating for IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T, IAG-N).
Mr. Lesiak moved the Toronto-based company to “buy” from “hold” following a tour of the facility, which he said exhibited improved productivity, throughput and “major” costs savings in most areas of the operation.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- IAMGOLD Corp$3.79+0.13(+3.52%)
- IAMGOLD Corp$4.97+0.18(+3.76%)
- ECN Capital Corp$3.10+0.08(+2.65%)
- Amaya Inc$18.73+0.08(+0.43%)
- Amaya Inc$14.30+0.06(+0.42%)
- Twitter Inc$17.19+0.36(+2.14%)
- Wells Fargo & Co$45.40+0.45(+1.00%)
- Descartes Systems Group Inc$28.04+0.31(+1.12%)
- Descartes Systems Group Inc$21.40+0.20(+0.94%)
- Element Fleet Management Corp$13.11+0.06(+0.46%)
- Yum! Brands Inc$86.67+0.51(+0.59%)
- Updated October 19 9:50 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.