Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing the potential for its Rosebel gold mine in northeastern Suriname, Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak upgraded his rating for IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T, IAG-N).

Mr. Lesiak moved the Toronto-based company to “buy” from “hold” following a tour of the facility, which he said exhibited improved productivity, throughput and “major” costs savings in most areas of the operation.

Report Typo/Error