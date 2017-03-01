Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The first-quarter earnings beat for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) “wasn’t enough,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young.



On Tuesday, Scotiabank reported cash earnings per share of $1.58, topping both Mr. Young’s projection ($1.54) and the consensus estimate ($1.57).



“However, we believe the market is expecting the banks to beat and the variance versus our and consensus EPS estimates was lower than what we have seen for its peers so far this quarter,” he said.



Mr. Young added: “On a segmented basis vs our estimates: capital markets and international banking beat, and Canadian banking (excluding real estate gains) was essentially in line, offset by a loss in corporate. In terms of positives: international banking earnings increased 14 per cent year over year and should benefit as rate increases across LatAm roll through its loan books; the CET1 ratio of 11.3 per cent was above our 11.1 per cent estimate and provides lots of flexibility; BNS is making progress on expense-reduction initiatives; and the quarterly dividend was increased 2 cents, as we expected. That said, loan growth in LatAm was lacklustre (up 5 per cent year over year), primarily due to a slowdown in commercial; however, management believes activity will pick up through 2017. And the corporate noise is tough to decipher, in our view.”



Based on the results, Mr. Young raised his 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates to $6.49 and $6.90, respectively, from $6.39 and $6.86.



He maintained a “buy” rating for the stock and increased his target price to $86 from $83. The analyst average target price is $83.83.

