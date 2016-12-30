While the utilities sector has been falling out of favour with some investors as interest rates have risen post Nov. 8, North American insiders have been warming up to the group.

Looking at Atlantic Power Corp., its share price received a boost in early November when the company reported a jump in cash provided by operating activities, from $14.3-million (U.S.) in the third quarter of 2015 to $38.2-million in the third quarter of 2016.