Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

PulteGroup Inc.'s stocks rallied then stayed in a horizontal trading range for about three years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PulteGroup Inc.'s stocks rallied then stayed in a horizontal trading range for about three years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on PulteGroup Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

PulteGroup Inc. rallied from about $10 to $24 (A-B), then stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $15 and $24 for about three years (dashed lines). The recent 52-week high (C) is bullish, but only a sustained rise above $24 to $25 would confirm a breakout from the trading range, renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-trend. The stock is somewhat overbought and may be subject to some minor profit taking toward ±$22, but only a sustained decline below $20 to $20.50 would be negative. A rise above $24 to $25 would signal Point & Figure targets of $28 and $32. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports significantly higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 
  • PulteGroup Inc
    $23.28
    -0.08
    (-0.34%)
  • Updated April 7 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular