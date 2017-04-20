Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. There was no immediate response from Bill O'Reilly's bosses Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women. New York magazine said that Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O'Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press

Shares of Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, held steady in midday trading Thursday following the firing of longtime and top-rated segment host Bill O’Reilly.

Shares were up 30 cents to $30.69 shortly after the market opened. The stock fell 1 per cent to close at $29.81 on Wednesday. It is down more than 3 per cent since an April 1 report in The New York Times that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with O’Reilly.

Mr. O’Reilly was fired Wednesday amid a string of sexual harassment allegations. His show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” gained some of the highest ratings in cable news and was a key advertising revenue generator for Fox.

21st Century Fox’s other holdings include 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, and National Geographic Channel.

