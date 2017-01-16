What are we looking for?
About the same time last year, we ran a small-cap screen that, as it turns out, performed extremely well in 2016: The average total return for the 10 stocks we found was 39 per cent. Given how well the strategy performed, we are running a very similar screen today.
The screen
We have screened Canadian companies with the following criteria:
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|Debt /Capital
|EPI
|EPI 12M Change
|Rev. 12M Change
|Rev. 24M Change
|FCF / Capital
|Div. Yield
|BMTC Group Inc.
|GBT-T
|481
|0%
|3.40
|0.8
|4%
|7%
|15.60%
|1.83%
|High Arctic Energy Services
|HWO-T
|272
|0%
|2.80
|0.7
|3%
|24%
|18.10%
|3.85%
|NeuLion Inc.
|NLN-T
|324
|0%
|2.30
|0.2
|30%
|138%
|14.60%
|n/a
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|XTC-T
|459
|14%
|2.10
|0.5
|18%
|60%
|10.90%
|2.60%
|New Look Vision Group Inc.
|BCI-T
|402
|40%
|2.10
|0.2
|11%
|51%
|6.30%
|2.04%
|Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
|HWD-T
|366
|1%
|2.00
|0.4
|27%
|60%
|9.20%
|1.46%
|A&W Revenue Royalties
|AW.UN-T
|465
|37%
|1.90
|0.1
|10%
|24%
|3.00%
|4.14%
|Indigo Books & Music Inc.
|IDG-T
|486
|0%
|1.70
|0.7
|10%
|14%
|3.30%
|n/a
|Boston Pizza Royalties
|BPF.UN-T
|467
|41%
|1.60
|0.6
|17%
|43%
|2.30%
|6.02%
Source: StockPointer
