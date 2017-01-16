Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Nine small-cap TSX stocks that look poised to outperform Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

About the same time last year, we ran a small-cap screen that, as it turns out, performed extremely well in 2016: The average total return for the 10 stocks we found was 39 per cent. Given how well the strategy performed, we are running a very similar screen today.

The screen

We have screened Canadian companies with the following criteria:

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil)Debt /CapitalEPIEPI 12M Change Rev. 12M ChangeRev. 24M ChangeFCF / CapitalDiv. Yield
BMTC Group Inc.GBT-T4810%3.400.84%7%15.60%1.83%
High Arctic Energy ServicesHWO-T2720%2.800.73%24%18.10%3.85%
NeuLion Inc.NLN-T3240%2.300.230%138%14.60%n/a
Exco Technologies Ltd.XTC-T45914%2.100.518%60%10.90%2.60%
New Look Vision Group Inc.BCI-T40240%2.100.211%51%6.30%2.04%
Hardwoods Distribution Inc.HWD-T3661%2.000.427%60%9.20%1.46%
A&W Revenue Royalties AW.UN-T46537%1.900.110%24%3.00%4.14%
Indigo Books & Music Inc.IDG-T4860%1.700.710%14%3.30%n/a
Boston Pizza RoyaltiesBPF.UN-T46741%1.600.617%43%2.30%6.02%

Source: StockPointer

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular