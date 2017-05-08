What are we looking for?

Undervalued Canadian companies producing positive shareholder wealth.

The screen

We screened the S&P/TSX composite index with only three simple but powerful criteria:

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) greater than one. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

A return on capital greater than 10 per cent;

A negative future-growth-value-to-enterprise-value ratio (FGV to EV) – This represents, in percentage, the portion of the enterprise value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk. A negative figure reflects a discount.

The price-to-earnings ratio, beta, dividend yield and four-year annualized dividend growth rate are displayed for informational purposes. (Note that a stock with beta of less than one has historically moved less than the index to which it belongs.)