What are we looking for?

Companies that rallied in 2016, but trading at reasonable valuations relative to their own history.

The screen

In the 2016 calendar year, we saw almost all sectors within the S&P/TSX composite (with the exception of health care) post strong returns. Does this leave any room for value-oriented investors in 2017? To answer this question, I created a strategy that ranks stocks on their price changes over various periods, while simultaneously filtering for companies that are trading near or below their 10-year historical median price-to-book, price-to-cash-flow, price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios. Specifically, the cut off used here is 1.1 times (meaning that the company is trading within a 10-per-cent premium or lower to their 10-year historical valuation ratios).