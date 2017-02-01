Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Seventeen Canadian stocks for value-oriented investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Companies that rallied in 2016, but trading at reasonable valuations relative to their own history.

The screen

In the 2016 calendar year, we saw almost all sectors within the S&P/TSX composite (with the exception of health care) post strong returns. Does this leave any room for value-oriented investors in 2017? To answer this question, I created a strategy that ranks stocks on their price changes over various periods, while simultaneously filtering for companies that are trading near or below their 10-year historical median price-to-book, price-to-cash-flow, price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios. Specifically, the cut off used here is 1.1 times (meaning that the company is trading within a 10-per-cent premium or lower to their 10-year historical valuation ratios).

Canadian stocks with reasonable valuations

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil)9M Price Chg (%)3M Price Chg (%)1M Price Chg (%)Avg Mthly Dol Vol ($Mil)P/B Rel to 10Y MedianP/CF Rel to 10Y MedianP/S Rel to 10Y MedianP/E Rel to 10Y MedianDiv Yield (%)
1Hudbay Minerals Inc.HBM-T2,417.862.880.432.7490.51.00.70.70.50.2
2Copper Mountain MiningCMMC-T154.995.0172.124.519.40.90.50.30.10.0
3Capstone Mining Corp.CS-T561.883.579.015.132.20.50.60.40.60.0
4Ithaca Energy Inc.IAE-T725.1113.435.73.611.20.80.60.70.50.0
5Imperial Metals Corp.III-T636.417.432.012.25.00.70.80.40.50.0
6Avigilon Corp.AVO-T628.7-10.669.712.520.90.60.50.50.60.0
7Colabor Group Inc.GCL-T141.958.016.85.33.91.10.30.21.00.0
8Manulife Fincl. Corp.MFC-T49,287.634.928.44.41,897.21.01.00.80.83.0
9Asanko Gold Inc.AKG-T962.717.5-3.615.8110.21.00.20.10.20.0
10Corus EntertainmentCJR.B-T2,538.03.316.72.5173.20.70.60.70.98.8
11AGF Management Ltd.AGF.B-T481.216.418.4-3.539.30.50.90.50.95.3
12Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-T1,370.326.514.55.53.81.11.00.60.92.1
13IGM Financial Inc.IGM-T9,618.21.211.14.7195.60.81.10.80.85.6
14Industrial AllianceIAG-T5,814.731.35.42.6205.61.01.11.00.92.3
15Westshore TerminalsWTE-T1,876.339.1-1.4-1.546.71.00.90.90.82.5
16Cdn Western BankCWB-T2,610.26.916.3-2.5209.70.70.91.00.93.1
17Wi-LAN Inc.WIN-T252.6-26.310.9-2.79.30.60.20.40.32.4

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular