What are we looking for?
Top North American companies measured by qualitative, value and momentum characteristics captured by Thomson Reuters’ Starmine Models.
The screen
It can often be difficult to decipher what causes the underlying change in the price of a security; has the move been caused by new information relating to the financial health of the company, has there been a change in analyst sentiment, or instead, has there been a shift in momentum relating to the trading activity of the underlying security?
North American firms with qualitative, value, and momentum characteristics
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|GICS Sector Name
|Price Close*
|Market Cap ($Bil)*
|Analyst Rev. Rank
|Value-Momentum Rank
|Earns. Quality Rank
|Avg. Model Score
|Div. Yield %
|YTD % Chg
|Alliance Resource Partners
|ARLP-Q
|United States
|Energy
|24.30
|1.8
|99
|100
|93
|97
|8.2
|8.2
|Crestwood Equity Partners
|CEQP-N
|United States
|Energy
|26.40
|1.8
|89
|99
|99
|96
|20.8
|3.3
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|HBM-T
|Canada
|Materials
|10.71
|2.5
|100
|99
|89
|96
|0.2
|39.5
|Applied Materials Inc.
|AMAT-Q
|United States
|Info Tech
|35.67
|38.5
|94
|94
|98
|95
|1.1
|10.5
|Alliance Holdings
|AHGP-Q
|United States
|Energy
|30.64
|1.8
|96
|99
|91
|95
|8.5
|9.0
|KLA-Tencor Corp.
|KLAC-Q
|United States
|Info Tech
|88.46
|13.9
|94
|94
|97
|95
|2.4
|12.4
|Cliffs Natural Resources
|CLF-N
|United States
|Materials
|11.49
|3.3
|97
|97
|91
|95
|0.0
|36.6
|Alaska Air Group Inc.
|ALK-N
|United States
|Industrials
|96.60
|11.9
|94
|92
|97
|94
|1.1
|8.9
|Hawaiian Holdings Inc.
|HA-Q
|United States
|Industrials
|50.30
|2.7
|91
|95
|95
|94
|0.0
|-11.8
|Maxim Integrated Pdts
|MXIM-Q
|United States
|Info Tech
|45.11
|12.8
|95
|90
|96
|94
|2.7
|17.0
|Steel Dynamics Inc.
|STLD-Q
|United States
|Materials
|37.16
|9.1
|86
|97
|95
|93
|1.5
|4.4
|Teradyne Inc.
|TER-N
|United States
|Info Tech
|29.17
|5.9
|96
|88
|94
|93
|0.8
|14.8
|Innoviva Inc.
|INVA-Q
|United States
|Health Care
|12.04
|1.3
|91
|89
|98
|93
|0.0
|12.5
|Lam Research Corp.
|LRCX-Q
|United States
|Info Tech
|114.90
|18.7
|88
|95
|93
|92
|1.0
|8.7
|Texas Instruments Inc.
|TXN-Q
|United States
|Info Tech
|76.44
|76.4
|96
|88
|91
|92
|2.1
|4.8
|LCI Industries
|LCII-N
|United States
|Cons. Disc.
|108.95
|2.7
|89
|89
|95
|91
|0.0
|1.1
