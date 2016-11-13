After a struggle full of rancour and bitterness, the battle for the White House ended last week in a surprising win for the Republicans. While investing tends to be a more sedate endeavour, the stakes are high and it has its own set of opposing camps.

A great chasm exists between value investors and momentum investors. The former like to hide behind huge corporate walls and deep moats while the latter take direction from the mob and go along for the ride. As a result, they inhabit very different corners of the market.

Report Typo/Error