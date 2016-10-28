Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

This Canadian hedge fund offers investors alternatives from the usual sky-high charges Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Norman Rothery

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.

If you happen to be in the Pyrenees mountains next June, you might see money manager David McLean zooming by as he tackles the TransPyr mountain bike race. It consists of seven stages along a 775-kilometre route that starts by the Mediterranean north of Barcelona, goes through the mountains and ends near San Sebastian on the Atlantic coast.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

The value investor's guide to buying dividend stocks (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog