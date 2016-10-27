A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

BLACK ART

At Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten and Sacai, eyes were heavily lined and darkened to the brow to achieve a sultry, sinister effect. A mix of shadow, a blendable eyeliner and mascara create this glam goth look. Start by sweeping black shadow at your upper lash line, then sweep to the outer edge of your lid and across the underside of your brow. Build on the colour to your desired intensity (fill in the eyelid for maximum impact or keep it bare for a more sophisticated cat eye). Line eyes all the way around, smudging the pigment as you go. Finish with a sweep of black mascara on both the upper and lower lashes for a look that’s slightly retro and on the sexier side of spooky.

Ciaté London Wonderwand Gel-kohl Eyeliner Pencil in black, $22 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

Marissa Rocke

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara, $38 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).

Eyeshadow in Carbon, $19 at M.A.C Cosmetics (www.maccosmetics.com).

A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 9, 2016 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

DARK MATTERS

Gloomy lip looks made their mark on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Sibling and Max Mara. To begin your dark pout, prep your lip line with a primer that will prevent the colour from feathering or bleeding. Next, apply a long-lasting shade of maroon, burgundy or plum. To pump up the volume, coat lips with a shiny gloss. These lips are intense, so do as designers did and forego heavy eye makeup. Instead, groom brows and add a bit of mascara for polish.

Know Cosmetics No Bleeding Lips Secret Lip Liner, $15 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).

Liptensity Lipstick in Burnt Violet, $25 at M.A.C Cosmetics (www.maccosmetics.com).

Dior Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss in Bulle, $36 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

Marissa

WET AND WILD

The slick hair look of seasons past was exaggerated and updated at shows by Marc Jacobs, Mulberry and Prada. Gelled at the crown and cascading into dry ends, this do is romantic and off-beat. Start with dry hair and work a long-hold gel into your bangs, pulling it outwards to your desired length and finger-brushing through to achieve a messy, unstudied result. For a more glamorous approach, Guido Palau, the hairstylist at Marc Jacobs, added oomph with finger waves. Curl ends and tease apart with a comb to create volume. Add a few bobby pins at your temples for control.

Redken Hardwear 16, $19.59 at select salons across Canada (www.redken.ca).

Blowpro Textstyle Dry Texture Spray, $24.50 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).