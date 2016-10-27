Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
BLACK ART
At Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten and Sacai, eyes were heavily lined and darkened to the brow to achieve a sultry, sinister effect. A mix of shadow, a blendable eyeliner and mascara create this glam goth look. Start by sweeping black shadow at your upper lash line, then sweep to the outer edge of your lid and across the underside of your brow. Build on the colour to your desired intensity (fill in the eyelid for maximum impact or keep it bare for a more sophisticated cat eye). Line eyes all the way around, smudging the pigment as you go. Finish with a sweep of black mascara on both the upper and lower lashes for a look that’s slightly retro and on the sexier side of spooky.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
DARK MATTERS
Gloomy lip looks made their mark on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Sibling and Max Mara. To begin your dark pout, prep your lip line with a primer that will prevent the colour from feathering or bleeding. Next, apply a long-lasting shade of maroon, burgundy or plum. To pump up the volume, coat lips with a shiny gloss. These lips are intense, so do as designers did and forego heavy eye makeup. Instead, groom brows and add a bit of mascara for polish.
WET AND WILD
The slick hair look of seasons past was exaggerated and updated at shows by Marc Jacobs, Mulberry and Prada. Gelled at the crown and cascading into dry ends, this do is romantic and off-beat. Start with dry hair and work a long-hold gel into your bangs, pulling it outwards to your desired length and finger-brushing through to achieve a messy, unstudied result. For a more glamorous approach, Guido Palau, the hairstylist at Marc Jacobs, added oomph with finger waves. Curl ends and tease apart with a comb to create volume. Add a few bobby pins at your temples for control.