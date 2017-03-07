-
Victoria Beckham experimented with complicated knits for her spring 2017 collection.
(TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images)
Opening Ceremony striped ribbed-knit sweater, $375 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Inwear Yetta striped knit skirt, $119 online only through www.thebay.com.
Corset knit structured dress, $795 (U.S.) through www.tibi.com.
(Pamela Cook)
Self-Portrait Cape Frill sweater, $340 (U.S.) at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com)
Nichol knitted cap-sleeve top, $195 at Reiss (www.reiss.com)
Tomas Maier Abomb ribbed-knit midi skirt, $1,395 through www.matchesfashion.com
Red Valentino flared knit dress, $878 through www.farfetch.com
