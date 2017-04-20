Off the grid

Design + Conquer dress, $500, Design + Conquer pinky ring (worn as ear cuff throughout), $100 through www.design-and-conquer.com. saty+Pratha

Vancouver-based Design + Conquer creates conceptual jewellery and clothing – including this laminated cork piece – that push the limits of wearability and fabrication.

Good sport

Jacket, $26,650 at select Chanel boutiques (www.chanel.ca). Levi’s jeans, $108 through www.levi.ca. Stella McCartney shoes, $864 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). saty+Pratha

The most athletic silhouette and most refined textiles are combined to create Chanel’s oversized take on a track jacket.

Window dressing

Haizhen Wang jacket, $8,250, Haizhen Wang jeans, $550 through www.haizhenwang.co.uk. Alexander Wang shoes, $836 at Nordstrom. saty+Pratha

Haizhen Wang, who is based in London, U.K., is a master of marrying architectural geometry and luxe surface treatments, such as the Swarovski crystals embellishing the back of this angular jacket.

Material mash up

Prada top, $1,205 (U.S.), Prada jacket, $1,970 (U.S.) at Prada (www.prada.com). Triarchy jeans, $585 through www.atelierdenim.com. Prada shoes, $977, Kenzo bag, $941 at Nordstrom. saty+Pratha

Prada maximizes the opportunity to mix fabrics by cutting a jacket across the chest to reveal the print worn underneath.

Snap shot

Christopher Kane dress, price on request for similar styles through www.christopherkane.com. Fidelity jeans, $224 through www.fidelitydenim.com. Prada shoes, $977 at Nordstrom. saty+Pratha

Swatches of fabric printed with Polaroids of runway models are grommeted to Christopher Kane’s shift, creating a contemporary sense of movement.

Mix-matched

A.F. Vandervorst dress, €2,325 through www.afvandevorst.com. Levi’s jeans, $98 through www.levi.ca. Céline shoes, $1,350 at Nordstrom. saty+Pratha

Antwerp-based A.F. Vandervorst combines elements of various garments – a slip, a corset and a cap-sleeve dress – into a modular piece of eveningwear.

Layer up

Jaeha top, $490, Jaeha jacket, $380 through www.jaeha.com. Fidelity jeans, $288 through www.fidelitydenim.com. Miu Miu shoes, $1,615, Loewe lion puppet charm, $1,750 at Nordstrom. Studio Method(e) earrings (worn as brooches), $83 through www.studiomethode.com. saty+Pratha

A pair of Jaeha off-the-shoulder tops worn short over long is a fresh take on layering, especially when accompanied by Loewe’s playful purse.

Epic proportions

Comme Des Garçons coat, $1,630 through www.ssense.com. Levi’s jeans, $108 through www.levi.ca. Studio Method(e) brooches, $100 each through www.studiomethode.com. Céline shoes, $1,200 at Nordstrom. saty+Pratha

Comme Des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo will be feted at the New York Met Museum Costume Institute’s spring 2017 exhibition, opening in May. This sculptural coat highlights her label’s knack for exaggerated forms.

Makeup by Sheri Stroh for Make Up For Ever/Moroccanoil/Plutino Group. Hair by Chanel at D.N.S. Manicure by Nargis Khan for Tips Nail Bar/P1M.ca.

Prop styling by Kristen Lim Tung. Model: Emily Price at Next Models. Photographed on location at Ontario Place in Toronto (www.ontarioplace.com).

Thank you to the Ontario Place Corporation, an agency of the Government of Ontario, and Home Depot (www.homedepot.ca).

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

