Off the grid
Vancouver-based Design + Conquer creates conceptual jewellery and clothing – including this laminated cork piece – that push the limits of wearability and fabrication.
Good sport
The most athletic silhouette and most refined textiles are combined to create Chanel’s oversized take on a track jacket.
Window dressing
Haizhen Wang, who is based in London, U.K., is a master of marrying architectural geometry and luxe surface treatments, such as the Swarovski crystals embellishing the back of this angular jacket.
Material mash up
Prada maximizes the opportunity to mix fabrics by cutting a jacket across the chest to reveal the print worn underneath.
Snap shot
Swatches of fabric printed with Polaroids of runway models are grommeted to Christopher Kane’s shift, creating a contemporary sense of movement.
Mix-matched
Antwerp-based A.F. Vandervorst combines elements of various garments – a slip, a corset and a cap-sleeve dress – into a modular piece of eveningwear.
Layer up
A pair of Jaeha off-the-shoulder tops worn short over long is a fresh take on layering, especially when accompanied by Loewe’s playful purse.
Epic proportions
Comme Des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo will be feted at the New York Met Museum Costume Institute’s spring 2017 exhibition, opening in May. This sculptural coat highlights her label’s knack for exaggerated forms.
Makeup by Sheri Stroh for Make Up For Ever/Moroccanoil/Plutino Group. Hair by Chanel at D.N.S. Manicure by Nargis Khan for Tips Nail Bar/P1M.ca.
Prop styling by Kristen Lim Tung. Model: Emily Price at Next Models. Photographed on location at Ontario Place in Toronto (www.ontarioplace.com).
Thank you to the Ontario Place Corporation, an agency of the Government of Ontario, and Home Depot (www.homedepot.ca).
