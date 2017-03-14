Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

fashion

Arms race

Updating your style for spring is all in the arms. At Tibi’s spring show, upper limbs were covered with ruched and cinched sleeves – the effect was almost Elizabethan, but the look was completely contemporary. Detailed sleeves are best paired with stripes, it seems, from J.W. Anderson’s breezy button-down blouse to Preen By Thornton Bregazzi’s bold ruled dress featuring gathers at the front and down the arms. Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz has long favoured a flouncy silhouette and her patterned bodysuit is a playful piece to pair with summery denim. But perhaps the trickiest use of sleeves comes in the form of Rosie Assoulin’s take on a pinstriped dress – here the feature is actually trompe l’oeil. Arms fit through holes in the elbows, so the rest of the fabric drapes like a cape. Being up in arms has never looked so chic.

Odessa Paloma Parker

The Globe and Mail Last updated:


Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading