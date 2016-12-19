In the world of taste, there are two types of people: The risk-averse, who lean toward the tried-and-true, and the other ones, the people who always have to be on top of every new, cutting-edge thing, be it Scandinavian design or fried grasshoppers.

The same thing can be said about spirits enthusiasts. For every person who loves a nice, light, balanced, classic Scotch whisky blend, there’s another wanting to experience the full-palate assault of an iodine-rich, peat-monster single malt.

Does either category sound like someone you know? Maybe you’re buying for both types? We’ve got you covered, either way, with a roundup of gift-worthy bottles, whether the recipient is a total risk-taker or the kind of person who prefers to be safe and not sorry.

Skip dessert: Liqueurs

Safety first: Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire (LCBO 108704; $129.95)

Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire LCBO

The only thing better than classic Grand Marnier is an upgrade to Grand Marnier Cuvée de Centenaire: a special release made with a blend of well-aged cognacs from the Fine Champagne region.

Risk-taker: Chartreuse V.E.P. Liqueur (LCBO 393934; $93.95)

Chartreuse V.E.P. LCBO

Bartenders love the overproof, medicinal and herbaceous Green Chartreuse so much that they’re offering it straight up, not just using it to add dimension to cocktails. Even better is the Chartreuse V.E.P., which has been aged in oak casks that nicely mellow out some of the more intense flavours.

For-afters: French grapes rule

Safety first: Martell Cordon Bleu Cognac (LCBO 55145; $240.55)

Martell Cordon Bleu Cognac LCBO

There’s no question that Cognac is having a moment as people rediscover its refined, easy-drinking qualities. Martell Cordon Bleu Cognac is the top dog from an excellent house – a refined and spicy XO that’s got plenty of old-world charm for the traditionalist who loves the warmth of a little fancy brandy.

Risk-taker: De Montal Grand Bas Armagnac 1997 (LCBO 964254; $99.95)

De Montal Grand Bas Armagnac 1997 LCBO

Vintage Armagnacs are sure to be the next big thing. De Montal Grand Bas 1997 will wow the hipster drinker who has already grown tired of Cognac and is moving on to the more rustic, full-flavoured, multidimensional spirit from southern France.

Whisky business: Blends versus single malt

Safety first: Johnnie Walker Platinum (LCBO 292805; $149.95)

Johnnie Walker Platinum LCBO

The high-end Johnnie Walkers are some of the most perfectly balanced blended whiskies in the world. You can’t go wrong with the Green, Gold or Platinum if you like the contrast of light peat mixed with subtle honey and spice.

Risk-taker: Caol Ila Distillers Edition (LCBO 89789; $104.95)

Caol Ila Distillers Edition LCBO

Instead of a light and balanced blend, opt for Caol Ila Distillers Edition, a truly first-rate, rich and smoky single malt that’s been finished in Moscatel wine casks for a unique flavour profile. From the northeast shore of the island of Islay, this whisky is a fan favourite.

Have a good tequila experience: Agave spirits

Safety first: Don Julio 1942 (LCBO 31153; $139.95)

Even people well aware that there are expressions of tequila on par with a fine Cognac or Scottish whisky will describe the Don Julio 1942 as a serious revelation. It’s smooth yet complex with a perfect structure, and that barely scratches the surface in describing this awesome tequila.

Risk-taker: Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas Mezcal (LCBO 446864; $119.95)

Think tequila has a unique flavour profile? Wait until you start exploring mezcal, which is known for a range of styles, depending on both the method of distillation and the varietal of agave plant from which it was harvested. “Single village” mezcal producer Del Maguey has a range of options that include the well-known Chichicapa, which is in short supply in some provinces. In Ontario, the Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas Mezcal is a good bet, with a strikingly colourful label.

Highland games: North versus south

Safety first: Highland Park 18 (LCBO 500231; $214.95)

Highland Park 18 LCBO

Ever since it was tapped for Single Malt Scotch Whisky of the Year a few years back, Highland Park 18 has been in the spotlight. Always a beautifully light and honeyed golden treat, it never disappoints.

Risk-taker: Glengoyne 18 (LCBO 426130; $169.15)

Glengoyne 18 LCBO

From a spot as close as you can get to the Lowlands of Scotland and still be in the Highlands, Glengoyne is still a bit of a hidden gem. Made without peat smoke, Glengoyne 18-year-old is a sherried whisky that tastes a little like dried fruit, nuts and vanilla icing sugar. Straight-up delicious.