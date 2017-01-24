This is rich, full-bodied cabernet franc, displaying the grape-ripening heat of an excellent 2014 vintage in the Okanagan. Primary flavours of plum, blackberry and dark chocolate mingle with vanilla, leather and spice in this lushly oaked and impressive red. More akin to a very ripe cabernet franc-dominated Bordeaux from a great year than a cooler-climate, herbaceous Loire example – but this really ought to be thought of as Third Wave cab franc, an Okanagan style in its own right. It should cellar well for perhaps eight years. Available direct, paintedrock.ca.Report Typo/Error
