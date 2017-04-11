Jack Daniel’s caused a stir, and much salivating on the part of American-whisky fans, when news spread that the revered Tennessee brand was mixing up its first new mash bill since Prohibition. The regular formulation is distilled mostly from corn, but this new concoction is 70-per-cent rye. That’s the drier, spicy grain now in vogue both in the United States and Canada. Here we’ve got a single-barrel release (available mainly in Ontario as far as I’ve been led to believe), bottled at a hefty, connoisseur-friendly 47-cent-alcohol. Ample, round and luscious, it’s remarkably balanced and smooth given the higher strength. Let your imagination run free and you might detect syrupy peach, orange and charred pineapple along with more obvious and classic American-whisky characters of vanilla, caramel and bold spice. Great stuff.Report Typo/Error
