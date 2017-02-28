“Before moving into my current apartment, I actually got rid of the majority of my furniture and belongings,” says Chester Ebona of his 400-square-foot studio rental in Calgary’s Lower Mount Royal neighbourhood. Beginning with a blank canvas was a way for the graphic designer to carefully consider every valuable inch of the compact space. “I wanted to start from scratch and furnish my apartment with pieces that I truly love,” he says.

With a penchant for mid-century modern design and a knack for refurbishing preloved furniture, Ebona scoured Kijiji in search of perfect pieces, which ended up furnishing most of his sitting area. “The green mid-century lounge chair I found on Kijiji for only $30,” he says. The chair had seen better days, so he gave the frame a facelift and had new cushions made. “It’s hands-down my favourite piece of furniture that I own, and I know it’s something that I will have for a really long time.”

The mid-century teak sofa was another Kijiji find, as was the iconic Nelson bench that doubles as a coffee table. Its ample space allows for a slew of decorative objects and coffee-table books (currently, The Kinfolk Home by Nathan Williams, The Monocle Guide to Cosy Homes and Happy by Amanda Talbot are on display). “I always love having a good rotation of beautiful coffee-table books,” says Ebona.



As a graphic designer, Ebona is drawn to illustrative textiles, which are sprinkled all over the room. “I love the combination of the different patterns and textures with the accessories – it really brings a lot of warmth to the place.” The black-and-white mud cloth is from local shop Field Study, and the red-striped wool throw came from West Elm’s collaboration with Faribault. “I love how the horizontal lines echo the lines of the coffee table,” he says.



The typography cushion was purchased at BoConcept, and the palm leaf patterned one is by Vancouver-based Banquet Atelier & Workshop from Plant, the designer’s favourite for plants, planters and various home accessories. “I try to incorporate as many plants [as I can] within my space… They simply bring so much life to a room,” Ebona says.

His vintage aesthetic is also apparent in the artwork he collects. The two pieces above the sofa are by a Canadian artist, Bill Brownridge, and are part of a series commissioned in 1981 by the Calgary Olympic Development Association for the city’s bid for the 1988 Winter Olympic Games. “Learning about the piece and the history behind it was an added bonus that I really appreciated,” he says. The circus poster was a lucky find when he visited Atlanta for a design conference. “Being a graphic designer, I’m obsessed with ephemera – especially when it has some beautiful typography.”



Ebona’s passion for vintage treasures is soon expanding into a side business. He recently launched an Instagram shop, Genius Bones Supply, filled with rare gems. “I try to find vintage pieces that are simple – well-made design that people can easily incorporate into their everyday living,” he says.

