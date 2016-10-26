IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of values planet Venus on your birthday means that everything you do must have some kind of meaning. You may be a bit too serious for some people’s tastes but that’s their problem. You intend to make your existence count.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will find it easy to make a good impression on people in positions of power and should take advantage of the situation to move up in the world. You will quite enjoy being thought of as someone special – but don’t let it go to your head.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if you don’t have a care in the world but you are in fact struggling with serious questions about your career. How closely do you identify with your work? Is it time for a change? These and other questions demand to be answered.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be a surge of activity in your social life today, and your love life will be a bit special too. This is also a brilliant time for artistic and creative activities. Paint a picture. Write a song. Give your imagination permission to soar.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could gain a lot or you could lose a lot today. If you are in any way ambitious someone in a position of power will make you the proverbial offer you find hard to refuse. Yes, it’s an amazing proposal, but is there a downside too?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you feel the need to prove yourself, either at home or at work, by all means take on new responsibilities, but be choosy too. If you are sensible you won’t take on too much too soon. Think quality rather than quantity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence has taken a bit of a battering of late and what happens today will be yet another challenge to your self-belief. Fortunately, you are at your best when the heat is on. What does not destroy you is sure to make you stronger.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruling planet, is working in your favour now and there will be applause and rewards wherever you go. You know what you want, you know how to get it and you know that nothing and no one can stand in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone has a talent of some kind and your aim now must be to recognize and focus on your particular skill in life. You don’t have to be the biggest or the best, you just have to be willing to let your inner voice guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter’s expansive influence means you will throw caution to the wind today. Success is guaranteed IF you are willing to take advice from friends and family and others who care about you. Listen to what they say and act on what you learn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not feel like going out and having a good time but that is exactly what you must force yourself to do. The cure for sadness is action, so focus your mind on what makes you smile and don’t give a thought to anything else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be of a mind to push ahead forcefully but the planets urge you to wait and see what fate brings your way. Almost certainly a new opportunity will arise before the end of the week, so stay loose and be ready to move fast.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It would appear that your fears have got the better of you and that’s not good. There is, of course, no logical reason why you should be afraid but on this occasion you may have no choice but to keep a low profile. You’ll bounce back later on.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error