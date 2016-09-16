-
Tara O'Brady is the author of the bestselling cookbook Seven Spoons, which is based on her food blog of the same name. Based in St. Catharines, Ont., she has since gone on to write for a series of top publications, including Saveur and Jamie Oliver, while her recipes and photographs have appeared in The Guardian and Bon Appetit.
(Stephanie Noritz)
-
Sean MacDonald is the executive chef of Calgary's Market. After graduating from the professional cooking program at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, he became a sous chef at Teatro Restaurante in Calgary. In June, MacDonald won the Canadian title for the S. Pellegrino Young Chef 2016 competition. He will represent Canada in the international finals this October in Milan.
(Colin Way)
-
Lina Caschetto grew up in White Rock, B.C., and received a fashion degree, working with Lululemon before switching gears and attending the Northwest Culinary Academy. She then worked at a series of top Vancouver restaurants, including Fable, Wildebeest and Les Faux Bourgeois, before buying a one-way ticket to Paris, where she's worked for the past two years, currently as chef de cuisine at Pasdeloup.
(Edouard Jacquinet)
-
Haan Palcu-Chang is a Chinese-Romanian who started cooking at Vancouver's Maenam restaurant. He was chef de partie at Michelin-starred restaurants Kokkeriet and Kiin Kiin in Copenhagen, and chef de cuisine at Le Mary Celeste and Hero in Paris. Now based in Toronto, he's launched Mama Flo's Ltd., where he offers restaurant consulting, along with producing pop-ups and private dinners.
(Stephanie Noritz)