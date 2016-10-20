A 15-year-old Métis boy in “serious distress” did not receive support from the province that was effective or culturally appropriate before his suicide last year, says B.C.’s Representative for Children and Youth.

“There had been a number of points along the way when [Nick Lang’s] path might have been significantly altered had the proper supports been available or offered to him and his family,” said a report, released Thursday.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, writing in The Last Resort: One Family’s Tragic Struggle to Find Help for Their Son, said she cannot say with certainty that receiving appropriate services could have saved Nick’s life. “But it is safe to assume that they would have given him a better chance.”

Echoing a report she released in May, Ms. Turpel-Lafond called on the province to create, appropriately fund and maintain a comprehensive system of substance-abuse services that meet the needs of youth and their families across the province, including “the prudent and selective use of secure care when necessary to keep a youth safe.”

She also called for placing mental-health and substance-abuse supports in B.C. schools to address the need for early intervention. And she called for culturally appropriate services in youth justice, substance use, mental health, child and family supports, and education supports for Métis youth, developed in co-operation with Métis leadership.

Ms. Turpel-Lafond writes of these services, that they “were not available to Nick and his family, but would have no doubt been of assistance.”

Nick’s father, Peter Lang, said in an interview that he is pleased with all aspects of Ms. Turpel-Lafond’s report, which he had an opportunity to review in advance of its release.

“It’s thorough. It’s really good. I am so happy that his full story is being told. I hope it has an impact. At this point, we know we can’t bring Nick back so my goal is to try and make changes to the system and to raise awareness for youth, mental-health and addiction issues so kids don’t have to be criminalized to get help, ” Mr. Lang said from Chilliwack.

Nick’s “very capable parents,” writes Ms. Turpel-Lafond, were unable to find a public-treatment program that could help him that didn’t also have a significant wait list and they couldn’t afford the private facilities that would accept him right away. “Nick’s reluctance to voluntarily accept help for his substance use was a major factor in the family not being able to get that help.”

Nick, whose use of marijuana had escalated into using methamphetamine, died after spending less than a week in a full-time program on Vancouver Island as ordered by a court in B.C.’s youth justice system. Nick was supposed to be on a court-ordered intensive supervision program as part of his sentence for putting a machete to his mother’s throat in April, 2015, during a dispute over his cellphone.

His family, from the Fraser Valley, had hoped the program could help him beat substance-abuse problems that had plagued him for three years.

Nick, described by Ms. Turpel-Lafond as coming from a “well-functioning, middle-class family,” was in the program because his parents had concluded the youth-justice system could enable him to get help.

His father sought Métis-specific services for his son but was unable to find them. And Nick was not provided with the intensive support and supervision program worker that was called for as part of his youth-justice sentence, something that could have helped him, Ms. Turpel-Lafond writes.

After Nick’s parents divorced in 2014, justice officials failed to stay in touch with both of them. “This led to confusion in getting help for Nick,” the report says.

Despite serious escalating behavioural issues since Grade 4, Nick was never given a formal mental-health assessment and was unable to get effective help despite the efforts of five different schools.

His mother asked for help from the Ministry of Children and Family Development six months before Nick’s death, but she was not offered any family support beyond a conference call with a social worker.

Although Nick enrolled in a substance-use withdrawal centre two months before his death, he was not allowed to remain in the facility because he insisted on smoking in violation of its no-smoking policy.

Still, there are some questions about the tragedy that cannot be answered, writes Ms. Turpel-Lafond.

“What motivated Nick’s actions on the night of his death remains unclear, whether he was intent on killing himself or seeking the momentary euphoria brought on by self-asphyxiation. The coroner could not reach a conclusion, and it is not the purpose of this report to answer that question.”

