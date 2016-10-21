A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his former boss outside a Vancouver coffee shop has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Gerald Battersby pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder last month in connection to two June 2014 shootings starting in the city’s Yaletown area.

His sentence amounts to 14 1/2 years after time already served.

Provincial court has heard Battersby shot bike-shop owner Paul Dragan and set off a police chase that shut down part of the city for hours.

Police have said Dragan was left fighting for his life outside a coffee shop where two plain-clothes officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect who escaped on a bike.

One of the officers commandeered a bike and followed before another shootout erupted outside Science World, with dozens of officers surrounding the shooter.

