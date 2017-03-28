An RCMP officer who fatally shot a man in Burnaby, B.C., has been cleared of wrongdoing by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office has released a report saying there is no evidence the Mountie committed an offence when a 35-year-old man was shot in March 2015.

The report says the man was wielding a knife, advancing at police and not responding to officers’ commands.

Burnaby RCMP have previously said officers responding to reports of a double stabbing found three men inside a home where one person was dead.

The police watchdog’s report says the officer who fired his gun would have seen blood inside the home and believed there may have been some danger.

It also says the man’s death was caused by a number of injuries, including stab wounds to his chest and arms and a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

