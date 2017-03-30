A special prosecutor has been appointed to assist the RCMP in its investigation of political donations in British Columbia, which followed a Globe and Mail report into indirect contributions from lobbyists.

A news release from the province’s Criminal Justice Branch said David Butcher was appointed to “provide legal advice to the RCMP in relation to an investigation being conducted into indirect political contributions and other potential contraventions of the B.C. Election Act.”

A recent Globe and Mail investigation found lobbyists had made indirect donations by paying under their own names on behalf of clients and companies before they were reimbursed, which is illegal. The story prompted Elections BC to launch an investigation into the fundraising activities of the province’s political parties, which was subsequently handed over to the RCMP.

Earlier this week, the RCMP asked the assistant deputy attorney general to consider appointing a special prosecutor to provide legal advice, Thursday’s news release said.

“The [assistant deputy attorney general] concluded, based on the request and the information available about the alleged circumstances of the case that the appointment of a special prosecutor is in the public interest,” said the statement.

It said such an appointment is considered in situations “where some aspect of an investigation, or prosecution file, carries a significant potential for real or perceived improper influence in prosecutorial decision making.”

Mr. Butcher, who is in private practice in Vancouver, has served as a special prosecutor before. He is also prosecuting a breach of trust case involving a former communications director for B.C. Premier Christy Clark’s government.

The governing BC Liberal party announced last week that it was returning $93,000 to donors who had made what it described as “prohibited” indirect donations. In addition, the Liberals said 30 people had come forward to report clerical errors, which the party said it would report to Elections BC. The party has declined to identify the problem donors.

The Liberals suggested the indirect contributions were the result of confusion amid an increase in online donations.

The New Democrats have also launched a review of its own donor records and have said the party has returned at least two indirect donations.

Under B.C.’s Election Act, parties that discover improper donations must return them within 30 days of learning about them.

Political fundraising has been shaping up as a potential campaign issue ahead of the spring election.

In recent weeks, Premier Christy Clark has responded by announcing an independent panel to review the province’s election laws, which impose few limits on who can donate and none on the size of their donations.

The governing Liberals have been criticized for, among other things, cash-for-access events in which donors pay thousands of dollars for a chance to sit down with the Premier. Ms. Clark was also criticized for accepting a $50,000 yearly stipend from her party, in addition to her salary as Premier. She announced earlier this year she would no longer take the stipend but instead be reimbursed by the party for expenses.

The Liberals raised $12-million last year and have already brought in roughly $2.3-million so far this year. In fact, the same week the party announced it would return $93,000 in donations, it raised about $94,000.

The opposition New Democrats have not released updated figures for this year, but in 2016 raised half the amount of money as the Liberals.

