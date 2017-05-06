Quebec’s public security minister says about 400 Canadian soldiers are being sent to various regions of the province to help cope with heavy flooding caused by unrelenting rain in recent days.

Martin Coiteux said today the Canadian Forces personnel will be deployed to western and central Quebec as well as in and around the Montreal area.

The soldiers will be helping firefighters and municipal authorities.

More than 130 communities in Quebec have been hit by the flooding, with some 700 people forced to abandon their homes.

Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel said Friday that rain in the province was forecast to reach historic levels — “beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years.”

Premier Philippe Couillard is expected to visit the area just west of Montreal later today to see the damage up close.

The huge, slow moving weather system is also giving much of southeastern Ontario a severe soaking and has the Maritimes in its sights as well.

To the east of Ottawa the community of Clarence-Rockland declared a state of emergency in anticipation of continuing heavy rain, while across the Ottawa River in Gatineau residents were waging a largely futile struggle to prevent the deluge from engulfing their properties.

Environment Canada warns that some eastern Ontario communities can expect between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain.

The forecast, meantime, calls for up to 100 millimetres of rain this weekend in southwestern New Brunswick and between 25 and 50 millimetres in western Nova Scotia and parts of Labrador.

