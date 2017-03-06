British Columbia: Where to shop, eat and escape this summer

At the turn of the 20th century, Summerland, B.C., was so named to attract people from the Prairies seeking the promise of sunnier days. During its eponymous season, the district delivers a bounty of hot, dry weather and, thanks to its location next to Okanagan Lake, easy access to a spot to cool down. As is the case for much of the Okanagan Valley, that climate also makes it a choice place to grow grapes, which is what drew Saskatchewan-native Tyler Harlton to the area.

Raised on the family farm in Pense, Sask., Harlton set out to be a pro hockey player, then a lawyer. But while studying at McGill University, he signed up for a sommelier course and a love of wine took root. He moved to Penticton, 15 minutes down the road from Summerland, intending to work for a small law firm. Six weeks into prepping for his bar exams, he quit and took a job picking grapes for Osoyoos Larose, the only Canadian label he’d studied in Montreal. In 2011, after three years of oenological work and organic farming, he was ready to take winemaking, literally, into his own two hands.

For his label, TH Wines, Harlton forgoes fancy machinery, squishing the grapes himself and monitoring fermentation daily. Though annual production is limited to 2,000 cases, the care that goes into crafting the contents of those bottles knows no bounds. “I didn’t have the resources to do it differently when I started,” says Harlton. “Since then, I’ve learned that being hands-on with these integral parts of winemaking gets reflected in quality.” Rather than owning a vineyard, he shops around for his fruit. About 400 plants’ worth of malbec comes from an organic grower and are blended with other varietals. But in 2017, the grape will stand on its own as a special single-barrel release.

Oenophiles touring Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive can’t be faulted for favouring visits to sprawling estates with on-site restaurants over Harlton’s garage winery. But what its industrial environment lacks in bucolic views, it makes up for in good neighbours, including a furniture designer, stand-up paddleboard maker, coffee roaster and a brand new brewery next door.

For more information, visit www.thwines.com.

ELENA VILTOVSKAIA

LOCAL INTEL: J.J. WILSON

The Kit and Ace co-founder gets his retail fix in Vancouver’s Gastown, but travels beyond his home base to find the West Coast’s finest scenery and cuisine

Roden Gray

SHOP: “I’ve been shopping at Roden Gray since it first opened in Vancouver 10 years ago. It’s how I got my first job in fashion (aside from Lululemon), while working for Wings+Horns. Rob Lo, the owner and buyer, personally selects each piece the store sells.” www.rodengray.com

The Wolf In The Fog

EAT: “The Wolf In The Fog serves the best oysters and fresh seafood I’ve ever had. Tofino is magic and this restaurant brings it to life through food.” www.wolfinthefog.com

The Rocky Mountaineer SCOTT ROWED

ESCAPE: “They say the Rocky Mountaineer is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but that’s only if you want it to be. The train is a serious escape from the norm. If you can do it, book two Gold Leaf service seats and take a circle journey trip. You’ll understand the true beauty of what this glorious province of British Columbia really has to offer.” www.rockymountaineer.com