In her first major speech Monday as Ontario postsecondary education minister, Deb Matthews has set out her priorities for how to improve college and university education in the province, including a focus on persuading employers to invest in training new graduates.

Speaking to the Canadian Club, Ms. Matthews said there is a wide gulf between the perceptions of companies and postsecondary institutions on graduates’ qualifications.

“A recent survey found that while 83 per cent of Canadian educators believe they are developing high-performing graduates, only 34 per cent of employers agree,” Ms. Matthews said. “That is a massive gap.”

The government will be creating a roundtable to bring the two together with government and labour, she said.

“As we plan for the future of advanced education and skills, we must do so with many people around the table,” said Ms. Matthews, who is Deputy Premier and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

The remarks are the first time the minister has detailed a comprehensive strategy for postsecondary education since she took over the portfolio from former minister Reza Moridi in June. Her appointment came as the Liberals are focusing the ministry around issues of concern to students such as the affordability of postsecondary education and preventing and addressing sexual assault on campus.

The government’s announcement in the 2016 spring budget that it will restructure student aid to make it easier for lower-income families to attend university won it praise from student organizations, a group the Liberals have repeatedly turned toward to shore up support with increasingly skeptical voters.

Changes to how students apply for financial aid and how the new system will operate are expected to be released soon. The Liberals have been criticized for announcing the changes before having the details in place.

Already, the government appears to be signalling some adjustments.

“Nearly 80 per cent of all postsecondary students will graduate with less provincial debt,” Ms. Matthews said Monday. The government had initially said that no student would be worse off under the new system than they are currently, and it is unclear if a fifth of students may end up with higher loans.

The changes roll multiple loan and grant programs into one, the new Ontario Student Grant. Total spending on financial aid is expected to remain roughly around the same $1.3-billion mark that it currently eats up.

Another of the government’s priorities around postsecondary education – how universities are funded – appears to be taking a back seat for now. For years, the province has been negotiating with universities on how to redesign its funding formula to recognize particular strengths and to encourage institutions to measure and improve on student graduation rates, skills and employability. The differentiation framework is also aimed at helping smaller universities outside urban centres remain financially healthy as the university-aged population declines over the next decade.

But only one paragraph in Ms. Matthews’s speech was devoted to those negotiations.

“We’re working with postsecondary institutions to redesign the government funding formula so dollars are better tied to public priorities, like student success, education quality, research excellence and job outcomes,” she said.

Universities have long argued that they are not solely responsible for how their graduates fare in the job market. The government appears to be heeding that message, calling on employers to recognize that students, from high school to university and college graduates, need opportunities for more work experience early on.

“It’s clear we need to get employers more engaged with educators and to expose students to the workplace,” Ms. Matthews said.

Postsecondary education was not the only focus of the speech. The minister said lifelong training programs and how the $1-billion dollars currently invested in programs such as Second Career and the Canada-Ontario Job Grant is spent will also be examined.

Report Typo/Error